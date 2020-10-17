Maryam Nawaz arrives in Karachi ahead of PDM rally today

PML-N Vice President, Maryam Nawaz addresses to party workers before her departure for Gujranwala, in Lahore on Friday, October 16, 2020. — PPI/Files

LAHORE: Vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-N Maryam Nawaz will leave here for Karachi by an early morning flight.

She will address a mass rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) today at the Jinnah Ground along with other Opposition leaders.

The PDM's Karachi rally is the second one after Friday's showing in Gujranwala. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto also will address the rally. He has already landed in the city yesterday evening.



In Gujranwala, the PDM chief Fazl, Bilawal, and Maryam lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan, telling him that his government's time was up.

Addressing a gathering of thousands at the venue, Maryam said that she was fighting for the businesses that had been destroyed during the incumbent government's tenure and the journalists who were being censored.

"People [journalists] who stood with the truth were fired from their jobs," she said.