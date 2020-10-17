close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 17, 2020

Senior doctor at Jinnah Hospital succumbs to coronavirus

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 17, 2020
Pakistan has registered more than 322,000 coronavirus cases after the country reported its first COVID-19 case in February. Photo: File

KARACHI: Senior health professional and Former Head of the ENT department at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Dr Usman succumbed to the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali said that Dr Usman had passed away at 2am in the morning, adding that he was on a ventilator for the last two days at a private hospital.

Dr Jamali said that the doctor had retired from Jinnah Hospital last year. Pakistan has registered more than 322,000 coronavirus cases after the country reported its first COVID-19 case in February.

The death toll from the coronavirus has crossed 6,600 out of which 83 are frontline health workers. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan