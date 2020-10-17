Senior doctor at Jinnah Hospital succumbs to coronavirus

Pakistan has registered more than 322,000 coronavirus cases after the country reported its first COVID-19 case in February. Photo: File

KARACHI: Senior health professional and Former Head of the ENT department at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Dr Usman succumbed to the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali said that Dr Usman had passed away at 2am in the morning, adding that he was on a ventilator for the last two days at a private hospital.

Dr Jamali said that the doctor had retired from Jinnah Hospital last year. Pakistan has registered more than 322,000 coronavirus cases after the country reported its first COVID-19 case in February.

The death toll from the coronavirus has crossed 6,600 out of which 83 are frontline health workers.