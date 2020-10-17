Punjab: Father arrested for allegedly raping daughter numerous times

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his daughter in Punjab's Shaher Sultan, Geo News reported.
A girl accused her father of raping her numerous times. According to police, the victim's medical report proves that she was subjected to sexual assault.
According to police, a case has been registered against the man after he was arrested and an investigation is underway.