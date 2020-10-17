close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 17, 2020

Punjab: Father arrested for allegedly raping daughter numerous times

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 17, 2020

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his daughter in Punjab's Shaher Sultan, Geo News reported.

A girl accused her father of raping her numerous times. According to police, the victim's medical report proves that she was subjected to sexual assault.

According to police, a case has been registered against the man after he was arrested and an investigation is underway.

Latest News

More From Pakistan