MDCAT 2020 to be held on November 15: PMC

The medical and dental colleges admissions test (MDCAT) has been rescheduled to November 15, Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) said Friday.



The MDCAT 2020 will now be held on November 15, 2020. The National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) will administer the test.

The registration fee for MDCAT has been fixed at Rs1,500.



The PMC has announced that an online application portal will be available through the website soon.

It also announced that MDCAT examination centers will be set up across Pakistan, including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Sindh postpones MDCAT

The development comes hours after the Sindh High Court (SHC) had postponed the MDCAT 2020 that was scheduled for October 18.

“Congrats to all prospective medical/dental students of Sindh. Hon Sindh High Court has postponed #Sindh #MDCAT taking place on October 18 on our petition till Federal & Provincial Govt resolve controversy over PMC Act 2020," the petitioners' lawyer had tweeted.