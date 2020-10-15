'Cowardly act': 14 including seven FC personnel martyred in Ormara attack, says ISPR

A convoy of the FC Balochistan can be seen in this file photo. — The News/Files

RAWALPINDI: Fourteen, including seven FC personnel, were martyred on Thursday during an encounter with a large number of terrorists near Ormara on the Coastal Highway, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.



The incident took place when a convoy of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) was being escorted from Gwadar to Karachi, the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the terrorist attack. He expressed grief and extended his condolences to the families of the martyred, according to Radio Pakistan.

"He commiserated with families of the security personnel martyred in the attack, lauded the services of the martyrs and prayed for the departed souls," stated Radio Pakistan.

"Security Forces responded effectively, ensured [the] security of the OGDCL [personnel], and managed their safe exit from the area," the military's media wing said.

During the clash, substantial losses were also incurred to the terrorists.

"As a result of this encounter, seven brave soldiers of [Frontier Corps] Balochistan and seven security guards sacrificed their lives and embraced shahadat," it said.

The martyred were identified as:

Subedar Abid Hussain from Layyah

Naik Muhammad Anwar from Sibi

Lance Naik Iftikhar Ahmed from DG Khan

Sepoy Muhammad Naveed from Chakwal

Lance Naik Abdul Latif from Pishin

Sepoy Muhammad Waris from Mianwali

Sepoy Imran Khan from Lakki Marwat

Havaldar (retd) Samandar Khan from Lakki Marwat

Muhammad Fawad Ullah from Lakki Marwat

Atta Ullah from DIK

Waris Khan from Tank

Abdul Nafay from Kohat

Shakir ullah from Kohat

Abid Hussain from Bannu

"Such Cowardly acts by inimical elements to sabotage peace, stability, and economic development in Balochistan shall never be allowed to succeed," the ISRP vowed.

Moreover, these acts can not subdue the resolve of our forces which are determined to defend the motherland, even at the cost of their lives, the military's media wing said.

Security forces have cordoned off the complete area and a search for terrorists is underway, it added.

Reacting to the incident, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said that the was a sign that enemies were against the prosperity of the province.

"Loss of precious law enforcement lives on Balochistan Coastal highway is a clear sign the enemy does not want Balochistan and its people to prosper," he said.

