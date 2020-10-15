Watch: PM Imran Khan eats food with residents at Islamabad Panahgah

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: On an inspection visit to the Peshawar Mor G-9 Panahgah, Prime Minister Imran Khan sat down and broke bread with residents of the shelter home, reported Geo News on Thursday.
In the video, the prime minister can be seen tucking away his face mask inside the pocket of his kurta before he sits down at a table to have food with the Panahgah's residents.
As the prime minister kept interacting with the residents at his table, a plate filled with gravy was brought to the table and placed in front of him as he kept on talking to the Panahgah residents.
The prime minister then broke bread with the Panahgah residents when roti was brought to the table.
During his visit, PM Imran inquired about facilities being provided to the poor at the shelter homes. He also visited kitchen of the Panahgah to inspect quality of services being provided to its residents.