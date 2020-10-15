close
Thu Oct 15, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 15, 2020

Watch: PM Imran Khan eats food with residents at Islamabad Panahgah

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD: On an inspection visit to the Peshawar Mor G-9 Panahgah, Prime Minister Imran Khan sat down and broke bread with residents of the shelter home, reported Geo News on Thursday.

In the video, the prime minister can be seen tucking away his face mask inside the pocket of his kurta before he sits down at a table to have food with the Panahgah's residents.

Prime Minister Imran Khan breaks bread with the poor at an Islamabad Panahgah. Photo: Twitter

As the prime minister kept interacting with the residents at his table, a plate filled with gravy was brought to the table and placed in front of him as he kept on talking to the Panahgah residents.

The outside view of the G-9 Peshawar Mor Islamabad Panahgah. Photo: Dr Arslan Twitter
An attendant sits inside the Islamabad Panahgah. Photo: Dr Arslan Twitter
People pray inside a small mosque at the Panahgah. Photo: Dr Arslan Twitter
A few attendants rest on bunker beds at the Islamabad Panahgah. Photo: Dr Arslan Twitter
The cafeteria of the Panahgah where a few residents sit idle. Photo: Dr Arslan Twitter
Washrooms inside the Islamabad G-9 Peshawar Mor Panahgah. Photo: Dr Arslan Twitter
The outside view of the G-9 Peshawar Mor Islamabad Panahgah. Photo: Dr Arslan Twitter
Where residents can have their clothes washed. Photo: Dr Arslan Twitter

The prime minister then broke bread with the Panahgah residents when roti was brought to the table.

During his visit, PM Imran inquired about facilities being provided to the poor at the shelter homes. He also visited kitchen of the Panahgah to inspect quality of services being provided to its residents.

