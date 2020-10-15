PPP leader Rashid Rabbani passes away in Karachi

PPP stalwart Rashid Rabbani(Right) poses with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto. — Facebook

PPP stalwart and Sindh Chief Minister’s special assistant, Rashid Rabbani, passed away on Thursday at a private hospital in Karachi, Geo News reported.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, expressing grief over Rabbani's demise, recalled that he was one of the closest allies of deceased Benazir Bhutto.

"His services for democracy will always be remembered," he said.