Thu Oct 15, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 15, 2020

PPP leader Rashid Rabbani passes away in Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 15, 2020
PPP stalwart Rashid Rabbani(Right) poses with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto. — Facebook

PPP stalwart and Sindh Chief Minister’s special assistant, Rashid Rabbani, passed away on Thursday at a private hospital in Karachi, Geo News reported.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, expressing grief over Rabbani's demise, recalled that he was one of the closest allies of deceased Benazir Bhutto.

"His services for democracy will always be remembered," he said.

