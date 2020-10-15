Asad Umar warns there may be another lockdown as coronavirus in Pakistan resurges

Asad Umar warns that the government may have to take strict actions to curb the spread of coronavirus. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: There are unmistakable signs of the resurgence of coronavirus in Pakistan, according to the Minister for Planning, Asad Umar, who oversees the government's response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The minister has warned of another lockdown if cases continue to rise, saying the government "may have to take restrictive actions which have negative effects on people's livelihoods".



In a series of tweets on Thursday, Asad Umar said the national coronavirus positivity had risen to 2.37% yesterday, which is the highest in more than 50 days.

The minister said 11 virus deaths on average have been reported during the first four days of this week, the highest since August 10.



These are the "unmistakable signs of the rise of corona" in Pakistan, he said.

The federal minister also noted that COVID-19 positivity is “extremely high” in Muzaffarabad, “high” in Karachi, and “rising” in Lahore and Islamabad.

“Time for all of us to take COVID sop's seriously again. Otherwise, unfortunately, we may have to take restrictive actions that have negative effects on people's livelihoods,” he warned.