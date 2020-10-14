Petrol prices likely to decrease from October 16: sources

ISLAMABAD: Petrol prices in Pakistan can decrease slightly from October 16, according to sources, if the government mulls slashing the amount of petroleum levy it charges, Geo News reported on Wednesday.



A summary of petrol prices has been forwarded by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority to the Petroleum Division in this regard.



The government is currently collecting Rs30/litre petroleum levy on diesel and Rs27.32/litre on petrol. On the other hand, the amount of petroleum levy on kerosene oil imposed is Rs11.43.

The final prices of petroleum products, however, will be decided by the Ministry of Finance after taking into account Prime Minister Imran Khan's recommendations.