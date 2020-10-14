Motorway Rape Case: Abid Malhi reportedly said 'you betrayed me' to father after arrest

A picture of the motorway rape case suspect Abid Malhi. Photo: Geo News screengrab

Abid Malhi, the prime suspect in the motorway rape case, reportedly told his father that he had "betrayed him" when police came to arrest the suspect on Monday.



Speaking to Geo News, Akbar Malhi, his father, shared details of how the prime suspect in the rape case had been nabbed.



Akbar Malhi said that when the suspect returned home, he told his mother to prepare food since he was hungry. "Ammi, make me some roti. I have been hungry since the past four days," his father quoted his son as saying.



Seizing the opportunity, the family contacted police to inform them that the suspect had arrived home. When he was being handed over to police, Abid reportedly told his father: "You have betrayed me".



Malhi's father told him that 30 people, including Abid's wife, sisters and relatives were under police custody because of his crimes. "I handed Abid over to police so that my children, daughter-in-law and relatives could be freed," he added.

The suspect's father said that there is no truth to reports that police arrested Malhi on their own. He said that the motorway rape prime suspect was handed over to police through Khalid Butt, who took Malhi to the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in his own car.



A relative of the suspect told Geo News that when police arrived in Qila Sattar Shah, Malhi was there. His wife, upon seeing police, fled the area but was caught in Manga Mandi. "Abid's father did a good job by giving him up to the police," he said.

Abid's mother spoke to Geo News to say that police should now release all relatives of the family that they had kept in their custody.



Motorway Rape Case: Prime suspect Abid Malhi arrested from Faisalabad

The prime suspect in the motorway rape case was arrested on Monday evening from Faisalabad.

Initial reports had stated that the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Special Branch of the police and other agencies had done a recce of the suspect and tipped off Punjab Police about the whereabouts of Malhi before they went to Faisalabad to apprehend him.

The motorway rape case's prime suspect had managed to evade arrest four times by escaping the clutches of the Punjab police ever since he has been on the run.

At the time, sources told Geo News that a trap had been laid out for the motorway rape prime suspect, which ultimately led to his arrest. They further said that Malhi's wife was taken to Faisalabad by police after the suspect told her during a phone call that he would meet her there.

When Malhi arrived in the city to meet her, he was nabbed by police officials in plain clothes.

According to Geo News correspondent Ahmad Faraz, Malhi was arrested without any resistance. He was apprehended easily and taken from Faisalabad to Lahore.