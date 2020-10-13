close
Tue Oct 13, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 13, 2020

Nasir Khan Jan gets engaged, Nikah to be held next week with 'very nice life partner'

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 13, 2020
Social media star Nasir Khan Jan. — Twitter/NKJModel

Social media star Nasir Khan Jan has announced that he got engaged and that his Nikah ceremony would be held next week.

"Finally, I’m engaged. Alhamdulilah. My life partner is very nice and well educated," he said in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Nikah will be next week. I invite all of my fans and all media channels," the social media star added.

