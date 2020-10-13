Nasir Khan Jan gets engaged, Nikah to be held next week with 'very nice life partner'

Social media star Nasir Khan Jan. — Twitter/NKJModel

Social media star Nasir Khan Jan has announced that he got engaged and that his Nikah ceremony would be held next week.



"Finally, I’m engaged. Alhamdulilah. My life partner is very nice and well educated," he said in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Nikah will be next week. I invite all of my fans and all media channels," the social media star added.