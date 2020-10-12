Prime suspect in Lahore Motorway gang-rape case Abid Malhi arrested in major breakthrough

The prime suspect in the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway gang-rape case, Abid Malhi, was arrested on Monday after a period of one month and two days, Geo News reported.



Police said that Abid is being brought to Lahore from Faisalabad where his DNA test will be taken.

Malhi has been on the run ever since his name came up in the infamous rape case, when a woman traveling with her children on the Sialkot motorway, was gang-raped and robbed.

