Hamza Shahbaz confident PDM will 'get rid of' PM Imran Khan's govt

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz,addressing a press conference outside Punjab Assembly in Lahore, October 12, 2020. — YouTube/Hum News Live

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, on Monday, said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement would get rid of the incumbent government as the people were now calling for it.



Addressing a press conference outside Punjab Assembly, he said: "Prime Minister Imran Khan is a "fascist", and the conditions in the country are worst than October 12, 1999."

Today, the people are in trouble over wheat prices and the federal minister for food security says he is unaware where the wheat vanished, Hamza said.



Despite Prime Minister Imran Khan's "11 notices" on inflation, it is still increasing. "Life-saving medicines are now out of the common man's reach."

The government first exports and then imports wheat and sugar, he said. "Where is the mafia?" asked Hamza, claiming: "It is in the federal cabinet."

"They sit around Prime Minister Imran Khan and give policies," he said, adding: "There is a conflict of interest."

The PML-N leader said that the financial team of the government had come from abroad and was "unaware" of the ground realities. "How will they know the problems of a cart vendor."

"What is the use of such a financial team when the poor people of the country are troubled by inflation?" he asked.

Talking about the incumbent Central City Police Office (CCPO) Lahore Umar Sheikh, he said: "The police officer did not receive a promotion for six years due to allegations of financial corruption against him."

Speaking on the motorway gang-rape incident, he said: "The forensic lab used to track down the suspect was established during Shahbaz Sharif's tenure."

Hamza said that it had been over a month, and these "incompetent people" were unable to apprehend the culprits involved in the crime.

The Opposition leader, citing financial experts, said that Pakistan's economy was "suffocating" and that the common people of the country were suffering a similar fate.

Slamming the government for banning TikTok and gagging the media, he said that such measures would not resolve Pakistan's problems. "I am not a fortune teller, but through the Pakistan Democratic Movement's forum, the people will get rid of this government."

"Shahbaz was summoned for clean drinking water case and was arrested in Ashiyana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme case," he said, adding: "Due to this revenge policy, not only the Opposition but the labourers, salaried people, government employees, and all other people are suffering."

Highlighting that the incumbent government had come into power 2.5 years ago, he said that during PML-N's tenure, the party had initiated projects for reducing loadshedding and took several other measures for the country's development.

The PML-N leader said that the Opposition was not afraid of going to jail and that it should be worried about answering to people over its failed promises of "Naya Pakistan".