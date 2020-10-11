Punjab reports 203 coronavirus cases in single day, highest tally in almost 2 months

A shopping mall official checks the temperature of a customer. Photo: AFP

Punjab reported 203 cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, which is the highest tally of the infection's cases reported in almost two months, data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed on Sunday.



A look at the data shows COVID-19 cases are steadily rising in October. Out of the first 10 days of the month, in seven days more than 100 cases of the virus were reported in the province.



Data on the number of coronavirus cases reported in Punjab during a single day obtained from the NCOC for the month of October

On October 9, Punjab reported 154 cases of the infection in a single day, the second-highest tally of the month so far.

On Saturday, October 10, 203 people tested positive for the virus — the highest number of persons contracting the virus since the last two months — and the highest tally of the month so far as well.



Data on the number of coronavirus cases reported in Punjab during a single day obtained from the NCOC for the month of September

The number of coronavirus cases started increasing after schools, colleges and educational institutions were reopened in a phased manner from September 15 in the province and around the country.

On September 26, 187 new cases of the virus were reported throughout the province, making it the month's highest tally in a single day for Punjab.



A look at the figures from August show that the number of coronavirus cases in a single day in Punjab were comparatively high during the first two weeks, with 276 new cases of the virus reported in a single day on August 5 and before that, 235 on August 4.



Punjab considers reimposition of 'smart' lockdown amid rise in COVID-19 cases

The Punjab cabinet committee formed to combat the coronavirus threat in the province warned a few days ago that the number of COVID-19 patients and fatalities have been on the rise for the past few days.

The meeting was chaired by Punjab law minister Raja Basharat and attended by health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, trade minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and senior officials from concerned departments.

The gathering was informed that the previous wave of the infection hit Punjab after Sindh — and Karachi — and after a marked improvement, new cases and deaths are again climbing.

The meeting was also apprised that Gujranwala, Nankana Sahib and Gujarat are high risk districts and if people do not strictly abide by precautionary measures, a "smart lockdown may need to be imposed again in coronavirus hotspots.

The committee was told that safety protocols need to be tightened in Punjab, and that the citizens are found flouting the rules, especially at wedding halls and other public places, with no social distancing being observed.

The anti-coronavirus committee decided that the Punjab Health Department will formulate new safety protocols which should be fully implemented and a public awareness campaign should also be launched in this regard.

Raja Basharat said: "We are close to defeating coronavirus, however, people should exhibit responsibility and take the virus situation seriously."