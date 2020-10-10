Brad Pitt's ladylove Nicole shuts down hateful comments about their romance with savage reply

Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski shuts down speculations she ‘hates’ Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt's new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski clapped back at her trolls who bashed her, in a savage comeback.



The German model was receiving hate for her romance with Pitt amid his messy divorce with Angelina Jolie.

However, Nicole did not mince any words in responding to the haters.

She took to Instagram Stories to share how she has been bombarded with negative comments ever since her relationship with the Ad Astra got public.

“Hey guys, I have been wondering since forever why people leave hateful comments?” she captioned one of the videos. “Why? What is the benefit? Just in general, I want to understand the train of thoughts [sic].”

At the end of another video, she said that she doesn’t “get it” when people don’t try to build each other up. “It’s just so rude and sad for those commenting,” she added. “Just don’t follow people you don’t want to see or [if you] don’t like their content. Easy.”

Nicole and Pitt sent the internet into a frenzy after they were spotted touching down in France in his private jet.

The couple then headed towards Chateau Miraval, where Pitt and Jolie had earlier tied the knot.

According to an insider told Us Weekly that Pitt didn’t “care” if his ex-wife was going to “lash out” at him about his romantic geaway with his new ladylove.