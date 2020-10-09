If you break the law, will send you straight to jail: PM Imran Khan warns opposition parties

PM Imran Khan addresses the Insaf Lawyers Forum

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday warned opposition parties that he would send any instigator who takes the law into his/her hands, "straight to jail" as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) braces for its anti-government protests from next week, reported Geo News.



Speaking animatedly at the event, PM Imran alleged that the PML-N was handing out money to its supporters.

"I want to tell these supporters to take money and even eat their qeemay ke naan: but stay inside [and do not come out to protest]," he said.

He lashed out at the opposition parties for sticking together "when they are being called to account for their crimes."

"Two years after the [Panamagate] JIT was formed and the courts gave their verdict, he [Nawaz Sharif] says "Mujhay Kyun Nikala" (Why was I ousted?)," the prime minister said, making a reference to Nawaz Sharif's frequent complaint against the Pakistani state.

The prime minister also hit out at Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz's spokesperson Mohammad Zubair for comparing the PML-N supremo to deceased Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini.



"I was watching TV and he was comparing Nawaz Sharif to Ayatollah Khomeini during a talk show," said PM Imran.

"He [Zubair] was saying that Khomeini was also exiled," noted the premier.

PM Imran said that Khomeini was sent abroad on gunpoint while Nawaz faked numerous illnesses to do the same.

Taunting the PML-N chief, the prime minister jokingly remarked that one of his key ministers "cried" when she came to know Nawaz was suffering from so many diseases.

"We were in a cabinet meeting that lasted for six hours [on the Nawaz Sharif issue]. Doctors were also present in it. When the doctors told us that Nawaz was suffering from so many diseases, I saw that our Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari was crying," he joked as the audience laughed.

Mazari is often in the crosshairs of her own party for taking a humanitarian stance on key issues.

"And anyone who knows Shireen Mazari will understand that the diseases we were told [Nawaz had] were apparently so serious that they made even her cry," he added, as the audience roared with laughter.

Coming back to Zubair comparing Nawaz with Khomeini, the prime minister said the two were not similar by any account as "the people of Iran actually loved Ayatollah Khomeini".

"Ayatollah Khomeini did not have niharis brought to him on helicopters from Lahore," he said. "He lived [on a simple diet] of yoghurt and roti," said the premier.

Referring to the accountability process he had faced before he was the prime minister. "Despite being a cricketer, I presented the court with documents dating back to 40 years," he said.

Continuing his criticism of the PML-N, the prime minister mocked Talal Chaudhry indirectly, saying that "a senior leader of their party went for 'organisational restructuring' at a lady's house at 3:00 am and was then wondering why her brothers beat him up," he said.



'Will send you straight to jail'

Reiterating his stance that the government will not give an NRO to the opposition, PM Imran Khan said that the country had been destroyed because retired Gen Musharraf had extended the favour to the PML-N and the PPP a decade ago.

He said that the reason Nawaz always had problems with the military leadership was because they knew about his crimes. "He wants to control the ISI because they find out about his corruption," he said. "This is why Nawaz Sharif fights with every army chief."

The prime minister said on the other hand that he enjoys good relations with the armed forces because the intelligence agency knows about his lifestyle.

"Their problem is not democracy, I am a democrat," he said. "I got elected from five constituencies," he added.

"The day they get an NRO, I am telling you, Pakistan will go down," he said. "If they should be given an NRO, then why should we not extend the same favour to the poor languishing in prison."

The prime minister said that the opposition will be allowed to hold rallies but not to break the law. "I am making it clear to you — you can hold as many jalsas as you want but wherever you break the law, you will be sent to jail," he said, adding that agitators will be sent to the same jails where the poor were languishing.

"You will go where the poor convict goes," the prime minister warned the opposition parties.