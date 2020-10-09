NAB requests cancellation of Nawaz Sharif's ID card, passport

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was declared a proclaimed offender on September 9 over his continued absence in the hearings of the Toshkhana case. Photo: File

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday sent a letter to the interior ministry requesting the cancellation of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's identity card and passport.

Sources within the ministry confirmed that the letter has been received.



Nawaz was declared a proclaimed offender on September 9 over his continued absence in the hearings of the Toshkhana case and perpetual non-bailable arrest warrants were issued on October 1, rendering him vulnerable to arrest as soon as steps foot in Pakistan.



A notice by NAB Rawalpindi to the NAB headquarters in Islamabad on Thursday stated: "During the course of proceedings, the said accused deliberately absented himself from the court and after due process he has been declared proclaimed offender vide order dated 9-9-2020, therefore, his perpetual non-bailable warrant of arrest has been issued by the trial court on 1-10-2020 with the direction that whenever accused is arrested, he be produced before the court."