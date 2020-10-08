Sindh govt starts online motor vehicle tax payment for registered owners

KARACHI: The Sindh government has introduced the online motor vehicle tax payment facility for registered owners of private and commercial vehicles, according to the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ETNC) Department on Thursday.



"Not only will this enable owners of private and commercial vehicles to pay tax any time during 24 hours a day, it will also bring in additional 20% revenue for the department," said DG Excise Sindh Shoaib Siddiqui, speaking to Geo News via phone.

Siddiqui said that the tax can be paid through ATM kiosk, internet banking (web portal) and Easypaisa mobile application. He said that the government had started this facility, adding that in a few days, the motor vehicle tax can also be paid through the Jazz Cash payment system.



Speaking about the convenience of the facility, Siddiqui said that vehicle owners do not have to show up at the Excise office anymore to pay the tax.

"The government has taken the step to reduce the public visits to offices of ETNC Department to eliminate long queues," read a notification by the department.