Social media in shock after students harassed in Karachi University's premises

KARACHI: Social media users were left alarmed after a shocking incident involving the brazen harassment and intimidation of students within the premises of the University of Karachi surfaced online.

The case surfaced last night when a male student, who had been accompanying two female friends in a car, shared the ordeal on social media.

According to the student's statement, the two were travelling within the Karachi University premises after dropping one of the female students at the IBA hostel when they were surrounded by around 10 young men riding on four motorcycles.

The harassers reportedly followed the car, kept hooting at the woman and at one point forced the car to stop before the driver of the vehicle was able to break free and reach a security check post.

The narrator of the incident said the two students had felt extremely unsafe, describing the ordeal as "another possible Motorway incident" in his post.

The alleged harassers were aged from 15 to 25 years, according to the statement provided by the student.

Taking notice of the incident and regretting that it took place inside the university's premises, security advisor of Karachi University Dr Moeez Khan said the alleged harassers involved in the incident had been identified last night.

He said the victims will have to identify the harassers in a parade so that the university can take the case further.

He said action will be taken "in accordance with the law".

“The identified suspects are minors and children of university staff,” he revealed.

Following the incident, #KarachiUniversityIsNotSafe became a top trend on Twitter, with users demanding prompt action from the management.

“We want KU to take immediate, strict action against the recent incident. It could've been worse. It could've have been really bad, God forbid. Don’t let it slide easily. We need to get the hashtag to trending for officials to take this seriously,” a social media user wrote on Twitter.



