NCOC informed about increase in COVID-19 positivity rate

The health experts briefed the participants on the pattern and prevalence of possible second wave in the world and particularly in the region. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The country's policymakers were concerned after the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Thursday was informed about the increase in the country's coronavirus positivity ratio.

In an update shared with the media after the meeting, the NCOC said a detailed review of the emerging coronavirus situation in the country was undertaken by the forum after the opening up of various sectors of the economy.

“The forum was apprised that there has been a slight increase in the positivity ratio and the number of cases across Pakistan, though the overall situation remains stable,” a statement issued after the meeting read.

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umer emphasised that public safety is of the utmost importance and the success of national anti-virus efforts so far should not be allowed to go waste.

After the discussion, the NCOC decided to review the present situation at length and formulate a comprehensive response to check any possible resurgence of COVID-19 to ensure public health and safety.

Health experts also briefed the participants on the pattern and prevalence of a possible second wave in the world, and particularly in the region.

The participants were informed that there has been a marked decline in following health guidelines on wearing of masks, social distancing and 'no mask no service' protocols.

“Shaking hands has become a routine in total disregard to public safety and health,” the statement noted.

The statement further said that social events and large public gatherings, particularly in restaurants and marriage halls, have been identified as higher risk activities where guidelines are not being followed as directed by health experts.