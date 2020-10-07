close
Wed Oct 07, 2020
October 7, 2020

Makhdoom Jalil-uz-Zaman acquitted in corruption case on Rs15 million plea bargain

Wed, Oct 07, 2020
Makhdoom Jalil-uz-Zaman. — Photo courtesy Facebook

HYDERABAD: Makhdoom Jalil-uz-Zaman, the son of deceased PPP leader Makhdoom Amin Fahim, was acquitted by an accountability court on Wednesday in the corruption case against him.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor submitted a report to the accountability court and informed it that the accused had returned an amount of Rs15 million in the form of a pay order as a plea bargain.

The accountability court, while approving the plea bargain application, acquitted the accused and disqualified from holding any public office or contesting elections for 10 years.

Jalil-uz-Zaman was a Nazim of Hala taluka and had been accused of corruption worth Rs15 million.

