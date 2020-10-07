Makhdoom Jalil-uz-Zaman acquitted in corruption case on Rs15 million plea bargain

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HYDERABAD: Makhdoom Jalil-uz-Zaman, the son of deceased PPP leader Makhdoom Amin Fahim, was acquitted by an accountability court on Wednesday in the corruption case against him.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor submitted a report to the accountability court and informed it that the accused had returned an amount of Rs15 million in the form of a pay order as a plea bargain.
The accountability court, while approving the plea bargain application, acquitted the accused and disqualified from holding any public office or contesting elections for 10 years.
Jalil-uz-Zaman was a Nazim of Hala taluka and had been accused of corruption worth Rs15 million.