People looking towards PDM to oust government, says Maryam Nawaz

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz holds a press conference after Shehbaz Sharif was arrested by NAB. Photo: Geo News screengrab

LAHORE: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said Wednesday that the masses were looking towards the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to oust the "people-enemy" government, reported Geo News.



This was said by the PML-N leader as she welcomed Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at her Jati Umrah residence were talks were held between the PDM chief and the PML-N delegation.



"Congratulations to Maulana Fazlur Rehman on becoming the head of the PDM," she said. "We are all extremely happy at this decision and so are the people."

Maryam said that the masses had earlier seen the zeal and enthusiasm inspired by the JUI-F chief during the party's Azadi March dharna. She thanked Fazl for his strong condemnation of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif's arrest, showering praise on her uncle, saying that he was a "prisoner of conscience and loyalty".

"Shehbaz Sharif is being punished for being Nawaz's brother," she said, adding that his arrest was a "black chapter" in the history of the country. "Shehbaz is being punished for standing with the Constitution, people and ideology."

The PML-N vice president said that it was the responsibility of politicians to defend the Constitution, adding that it was mandatory for them to ensure the Constitution was "transferred" to the coming generations.



'Public will decide who their Quaid, representative and prime minister is'

Maryam said that it was the prerogative of the masses to decide who was their Quaid, representative and prime minister.

"Quaid Nawaz Sharif has emerged as a defender of the Constitution," she said. "No one can steal the public's right to elect their own representatives."

Maryam said that God had granted the right to elect representatives to the people and they exercised that right by voting for the candidate of their choosing. "We have decided that only the people will make the decisions of this country," she said.

The PML-N leader said that Pakistanis were facing the "darkest hour" in history as gas, electricity, wheat and sugar, among other commodities, were becoming too expensive for the people to afford.

"Don't even think about education and health, it is difficult for people to eat two meals a day," she said.

Maryam lashed out at the government's foreign policy, stating that it had been completely obliterated. She condemned the FIR registered against Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider.

"What message are they trying to give to the people of Kashmir," she asked.

She slammed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for "gagging media", adding that PEMRA, FIA and NAB were being used to silence and intimidate political opponents.

"These underhanded tactics are designed to convey only one meaning that no one should raise their voices [against the government]," she said.

Maryam said that now, the people of Pakistan will not remain silent over the "fall of Kashmir", rising prices of sugar and wheat and other issues.

"The people are looking towards the PDM to rid themselves of this menace," she said, referring to the government. "The biggest relief for the country and the nation will be the ouster of this selected government which is the enemy of the people," she added.

Pakistan Democratic Movement announces new schedule for anti-govt rallies

The alliance of opposition parties has decided to hold its first public rally in Gujranwala on October 16, senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal had announced on Monday after a meeting of the PDM steering committee.

PDM leaders had also announced a new schedule for anti-govt rallies across the country after differences emerged among the main political parties on the dates announced earlier.

The PPP had earlier objected to an October 18 rally in Quetta, saying that it commemorated the date for the Karsaz bombing incident in 2007 that had targeted slain party leader Benazir Bhutto.

Schedule of PDM rallies:

Gujranwala — October 16

Karachi — October 18

Quetta — October 25

Peshawar — November 22

Multan — November 30

Lahore — December 13