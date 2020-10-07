Will try to register case against PM Imran Khan: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi address press conference in Islamabad. Photo: Screengrab/Geo.tv

Former prime minister and PML-N 's prominent leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that he will try to register a case against Prime Minister Imran Khan in view of the allegations made on TV by former director-general of FIA Bashir Memon.

“I also want to get a case registered. I will go to Lahore tomorrow and go to Shahdara; my FIR will be against PM Imran Khan,” the PML-N leader said in a news conference in Islamabad.

Abbasi noted that Memon had alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan told him to register cases against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif under Article 6 of the Constitution. He added that the claims made by the former head of the FIA had proven that PM Imran is obsessed with the opposition.

Talking about the sedition case registered against Nawaz Sharif and other leaders, Abbasi challenged the ministers “distributing certificates of treachery” to becomes witnesses in the case. He also asked where were the ministers that were distributing those certificates when it came time to defend the case.

The PML-N leader further challenged the ministers to come forward and arrest the suspects in the case, asking the government to do an open trial in front of the people of Pakistan. He added that today, India and Modi must be "laughing" at Pakistan.

“What case for Kashmir will you fight when you keep in front of the world that prime minister of Azad Kashmir is an Indian agent,” observed the former prime minister.

Hitting back at the government, Abbasi asked the ministers not to distribute “certificates of treachery” and solve the problems of the people. He added that this why the Pakistan Democratic Movement was formed — to resolve the problems of the people.

'Multiple cases were registered against PM Imran during PML-N govt'

Firing back at the opposition, PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed took aim at the criticism that the government was politically victimising the opposition, stating that multiple cases were registered against PM Imran Khan by the PML-N government.

“PML-N inflicted worst political revenge on Imran Khan for raising [his] voice in the Panama [case],” said Javed. He added that the whole of PTI was victim to the worst political revenge.

“PTI activists from across the country were abducted by police,” alleged the PTI leader. He added that teargas was fired upon former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak and his cabinet during the 2014 sit-in organised by the PTI.

Sedition case against Nawaz Sharif

The opposition and the government have been involved in a war of words after a sedition case was registered against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider and other leaders.

The case against Nawaz Sharif and the top leadership of PML-N was registered after an FIR was registered against them on Monday for delivering provocative speeches from London “to defame Pakistan’s institutions”.

Lahore's Shahdara police had registered the FIR under sedition laws against Nawaz Sharif on the complaint of a citizen, Badar Rasheed, son of Rasheed Khan, a resident of Mohallah Khurshid Park, Shahdara, under sections 120, 120B, 121, 121A, 123A, 124, 124A, 153, 153A and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 10 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

The complainant claimed that Nawaz Sharif hatched a criminal conspiracy by delivering speeches from London on the electronic and social media on Sept 20, 2020 during the All Parties Conference (APC), and PML-N’s central working committee (CWC) and central executive committee meetings on Oct 1, 2020.



The complainant alleged that the former prime minister, in his speeches, supported the policies of India, and claimed that Nawaz wanted to give an impression that Pakistan would be listed in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) black list in its upcoming meeting.