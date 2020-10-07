close
Wed Oct 07, 2020
October 7, 2020

Ninth grade exams rescheduled to Oct 9 on account of Imam Husain's Chehlum

Wed, Oct 07, 2020
The exams that were postponed were for ninth class chemistry, home economics, civics and beautician.Photo: File

Education officials in Quetta on Wednesday rescheduled the exams of ninth grade students to October 9.

The exams, that were scheduled to be held on Thursday, October 8, were postponed on account of the Chehlum of Imam Husain (AS) that will be observed that day.

The controller for examinations said that the postponed exams will now be held on Friday, October 9.

He added that the exams postponed were for ninth class chemistry, home economics, civics and beautician courses.

