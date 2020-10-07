'Govt to ensure timely payment of media employees' dues'

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz addresses media during an event. Photo: File

The government is working on a mechanism to ensure the timely payment of salaries to media employees, said the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Wednesday.

“It is quite unfortunate that some channels and newspapers have not disbursed the salaries of their employees although the funds have already been allocated,” the minister said, while speaking to media in Karachi.



He also stated that ever since he has been assigned this responsibility, the government has allocated approximately Rs1.5 billion to settle all dues owed to media houses.

Maintaining that the government is currently working on a “mechanism" to ensure direct payments to media workers, the minister stressed that the issue is of high importance to the incumbent government and that the authorities will try their best to address the problem.

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to clear all outstanding dues of media houses before Eid.

