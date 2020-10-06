Armed men abduct woman, kill father in Quetta

Police says that the incident occurred due to "some relationship issue" of the girl. — The News/illustration/Files

QUETTA: Armed men allegedly abducted a woman at gunpoint and killed her father in Balochistan's capital, Quetta, Geo News reported on Tuesday, citing police officials.



The armed men barged into Gul Muhammad's house — the girl's father — and allegedly opened fire at him when he tried to stop them from kidnapping his daughter.

According to police, officials reached the site of the crime and initiated a probe into the incident.

The police said that a preliminary probe had revealed that the incident occurred due to "some relationship issues" of the girl.



Meanwhile, the search for the suspects is underway.