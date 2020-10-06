close
Tue Oct 06, 2020
Pakistan

October 6, 2020

Armed men abduct woman, kill father in Quetta

Pakistan

Tue, Oct 06, 2020
Police says that the incident occurred due to "some relationship issue" of the girl. — The News/illustration/Files

QUETTA: Armed men allegedly abducted a woman at gunpoint and killed her father in Balochistan's capital,  Quetta, Geo News reported on Tuesday, citing police officials.

The armed men barged into Gul Muhammad's house — the girl's father — and allegedly opened fire at him when he tried to stop them from kidnapping his daughter.

According to police, officials reached the site of the crime and initiated a probe into the incident.

The police said that a preliminary probe had revealed that the incident occurred due to "some relationship issues" of the girl.

Meanwhile, the search for the suspects is underway.

