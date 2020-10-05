Fawad says PM Imran Khan expressed displeasure over Nawaz Sharif's case

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the legislative assembly in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir on August 5, 2020. — AFP/Files

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said Monday Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed displeasure over the criminal conspiracy case filed against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders.

The minister, in a tweet, said that PM Imran was unaware that such a case had been filed against the PML-N supremo, and that maybe someone wanted to implicate him in a case.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan was unaware of any such [first information report] FIR, when I informed him about it, he expressed extreme displeasure,” Fawad Chaudhry said in response to journalist Hamid Mir who had shared the copy of FIR in his tweet.

"Filing treason cases is not our [PTI government's] policy. These were the tactics [used during] Nawaz Sharif's tenure," he said.

The science minister said that the PTI was a political party and that it was yet to make its move.

"The game has just begun."

Earlier in the day, an FIR was registered against Nawaz on a criminal conspiracy for the “provocative speeches” he made in London to “defame Pakistan's institutions”.

The FIR registered against Nawaz on October 1 was lodged by a citizen in the Shahdra Police Station’s jurisdiction. The case was registered under the provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code for criminal conspiracy against the PML-N supremo and other leaders.

The FIR alleges that the former prime minister, in his speeches, supported the policies of India, and claimed that Nawaz wanted to give the impression that Pakistan will be listed in the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list in its upcoming meeting.