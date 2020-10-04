Security forces gun down two terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

In this file photo security forces can be seen marching. — The News/Files

RAWALPINDI: The security forces gunned down two and captured one terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Sunday.



"Security Forces conducted [an] IBO in Mir Ali, North Waziristan. [Two] hardcore terrorists [were] killed and one terrorist [was] apprehended," the military's media wing said in the statement.

The development comes only days after the security forces had foiled a major terrorist activity by killing two terrorists and an improvised explosive device specialist during an IBO in North Waziristan.

According to ISPR, the terrorists were involved in killing innocent locals, extortion, and planning and executing more than 25 terrorist attacks on security forces.

