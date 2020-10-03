Sheikh Rashid disagrees with PM Imran Khan's decision on airing of Nawaz Sharif’s speeches

Sheikh Rashid says if opposition has decided to fight, then it should resign and allow government to hold elections on their vacated seats. Photo: File

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Saturday that he disagreed with the of Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to allow the airing of Nawaz Sharif’s speeches and termed the move as "wrong".

In a press conference in Lahore, the minister alleged that the PML-N was "quiet" for one year and 10 months because they were “bargaining” for a deal.

He claimed that multiple people were involved in the "bargaining" and also alleged that the PML-N used brotherly Islamic countries in the process.

“Make preparations — you will have to give answers in court,” Rashid warned, addressing the PML-N leadership.

Rashid further said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will go straight to jail once he returns home.

He added that he stands by his word that an "S” group from within the PML-N will break away from the party.

“Nawaz Sharif declared war on an army that has fought against ethno-nationalism, sectarianism and terrorism,” Rashid said.



He added that a member of the Muslim League "can never be against Pakistan Army".

Hitting out at the opposition, Rashid said they were agitating as they “feared” that PM Imran Khan will win the Senate elections in March.

The minister also alleged that the opposition has used JUI-F leader Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman in the last two years and advised him not to get used by them again this time.

He added that if the opposition has decided to fight, then it should resign and allow the government to hold elections on their vacated seats.