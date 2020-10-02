Security forces foil major terrorist activity in North Waziristan: ISPR

The terrorists that the security forces have killed. — ISPR

The security forces foiled a major terrorist activity as they gunned down two terrorists and an improvised explosive device (IED) specialist during an intelligence-based operation, the military's media wing said Friday.



The Inter-Services Public Relations, in a statement, said: "[Two] hardcore terrorists including an IED specialist [were] killed, while one terrorist apprehended."

According to ISPR, the terrorists were involved in killing innocent locals, extortion, planning and executing more than 25 terrorist attacks on security forces.

