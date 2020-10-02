close
Fri Oct 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 2, 2020

Security forces foil major terrorist activity in North Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 02, 2020
The terrorists that the security forces have killed. — ISPR

The security forces foiled a major terrorist activity as they gunned down    two terrorists and an improvised explosive device (IED) specialist during an intelligence-based operation, the military's media wing said Friday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, in a statement, said: "[Two] hardcore terrorists including an IED specialist [were] killed, while one terrorist apprehended."

According to ISPR, the terrorists were involved in killing innocent locals, extortion, planning and executing more than 25 terrorist attacks on security forces.

Latest News

More From Pakistan