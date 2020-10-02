PML-N against Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan: Pervaiz Rashid

PML-N stalwart Senator Pervaiz Rashid. — The News/Files

The PML-N has recommended the party's supremo Nawaz Sharif to stay in London and not come back to Pakistan, Senator Pervaiz Rashid said Friday, days after opposition's announcement to oust incumbent government.



Speaking to Geo News, Rashid said that the PML-N supremo "was not served justice in Pakistan" and he did not expect him to get justice in the country in future.

The judge, who in the name of justice, convicted the PML-N supremo in the Al-Azizia reference, was shown the door by the Lahore High Court, Rashid said.

"The party has decided that Nawaz Sharif should stay in London and continue his medical treatment," the PML-N stalwart said.

Lashing out at the government's accusations on the PML-N, he said: "Is the demand for transparent elections [an attempt for a] conflict?"



The PML-N leader said that it was in fact "rigging the elections and moving against the Constitution that is invitation for a conflict".

"The ones who violate the Constitution and rig elections seek a dispute."

"We want to live in Pakistan according to the Constitution and do not want a confrontation," Rashid said.

The development comes after aspersions were cast by the government over Nawaz Sharif's return, with the Prime Minister himself saying the government regrets the decision to allow him to exit the country.

'Can no longer remain quiet on dual standards of accountability'

A day earlier, Nawaz, had called out the incumbent government for what he termed its "dual standards of accountability", saying that he can "no longer remain quiet" on the matter.

He was addressing a PML-N central working committee meeting via a video link from London.

"Nawaz Sharif is not made of the kind of stuff that can stand remaining quiet on dual standards of accountability," he said, adding that "no one should try to silence him".

He said that although Prime Minister Imran Khan "is to blame" for the country's current state, "it is those who brought him into power who are truly responsible".



"They will have to answer," Nawaz said.