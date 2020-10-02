Coronavirus: Mini smart lockdown imposed in Karachi's Creek Vista Apartments, Askari III

A picture of the Creek Vista Apartments in DHA Phase VIII, Karachi. Photo: Zameen.com

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday night imposed a micro smart lockdown in the Creek Vista Apartments, Block A, DHA Phase VIII and Askari III after a rise in coronavirus cases was observed across the city.

According to a notification released by the office of the deputy commissioner (South) Karachi, the number of active cases in Creek Vista Apartments Block A and Askari III are seven.

The lockdown will remain imposed in the areas till the active coronavirus cases don't come down to zero, says the notification.

Seven hundred and two people are currently residing in the affected Creek Vista Apartments whereas 487 people are residing in Askari III.

SOPs to be followed during the mini smart lockdown

The following SOPs shall be enforced in the areas:

1. Anyone entering or exiting the lockdown areas shall wear a mask

2. Movement of people residing in the lockdown areas shall be strictly restricted

3. Only grocery shops / convenience stores and pharmacies shall be allowed to remain open in these areas during specific timings as specified in the Home Department’s order

4. All other business activities shall strictly remain closed without any exceptions

Read more: Karachi witnesses spike in COVID-19 cases

5. All kind of industrial units falling in the area shall remain closed

6. No home delivery/take away of any sort will be allowed from restaurants, fast food joints

7. Only one person of each household shall be allowed outside for buying food items and medicines by displaying original CNIC to the law enforcement agencies

8. Only one attendant, where extremely necessary, shall be allowed with a person in need of medical care

9. No private / family get-together will be allowed in private homes

10. No joy riding shall be allowed, residents coming out of their houses should have a valid reason to do so

11. Pillion riding shall be strictly banned in these areas

12. All public transport (buses, taxis, rickshaws, Uber, Careem, SWVL, Airlift) is banned to ply on the roads in these areas

13. Government will make every effort to provide mobile dispensaries and mobile utility stores in these areas