Customs recovers contraband worth billions of rupees

The contraband seized by Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Gwadar. — Twitter( FBRspokesperson)

The Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Gwadar recovered the largest stash of contraband in Pakistan's recent history, the Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) spokesperson said Thursday.

"Pakistan Customs MCC Gwadar, in one of the Collectorates’ largest anti-narcotics operation, has seized 176 kgs of heroin," the spokesperson tweeted.

"Total value of the heroin is estimated at more than Rs 1.00 billion," he said, adding that it was one of the biggest seizures in Pakistan's recent history.

"Pakistan is committed to narcotics free world and Pakistan Customs is at the forefront in the fight against Narcotics," it added.