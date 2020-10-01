close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 1, 2020

Customs recovers contraband worth billions of rupees

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 01, 2020
The contraband seized by Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Gwadar. — Twitter( FBRspokesperson)

The Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Gwadar recovered the largest stash of contraband in Pakistan's recent history, the Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) spokesperson said Thursday.

"Pakistan Customs MCC Gwadar, in one of the Collectorates’ largest anti-narcotics operation, has seized 176 kgs of heroin," the spokesperson tweeted.

"Total value of the heroin is estimated at more than Rs 1.00 billion," he said, adding that it was one of the biggest seizures in Pakistan's recent history.

"Pakistan is committed to narcotics free world and Pakistan Customs is at the forefront in the fight against Narcotics," it added. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan