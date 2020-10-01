Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi's south district as COVID-19 cases rise

A government school teacher shows sticker of social distancing before marking at Government Girls and Boys School in Karachi. — APP/Files

KARACHI: Authorities on Thursday imposed a COVID-19 micro smart lockdown in several areas of Karachi's south district, according to a notification from Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Sodhar.



The lockdown will be imposed in an apartment located in the district's sub-division Civil Lines, according to the notification issued. It will also be imposed in the sub-division Saddar.

The commissioner said that a restaurant had been sealed for violating the prescribed coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The development comes a day after a similar lockdown was imposed in two areas of Manghopir for two weeks.

The areas in Mangophir's Gadap Town included Saima Villas and Samama City, both having a combined population of 4,000 people approximately.



SOPs during the mini smart lockdown

The following SOPs shall be enforced in the areas:

1. Anyone entering or exiting the lockdown areas shall wear a mask

2. Movement of people residing in the lockdown areas shall be strictly restricted

3. Only grocery shops/convenience stores and pharmacies shall be allowed to remain open in these areas during specific timings as specified in the Home Department’s order

4. All other business activities shall strictly remain closed without any exceptions

5. All kind of industrial units falling in the area shall remain closed



6. No home delivery/take away of any sort will be allowed from restaurants, fast food joints

7. Only one person of each household shall be allowed outside for buying food items and medicines by displaying original CNIC to the law enforcement agencies

8. Only one attendant, where extremely necessary, shall be allowed with a person in need of medical care

9. No private / family gettogether will be allowed in private homes

10. No joyriding shall be allowed, residents coming out of their houses should have a valid reason to do so

11. Pillion riding shall be strictly banned in these areas

12. All public transport (buses, taxis, rickshaws, Uber, Careem, SWVL, Airlift) is banned to ply on the roads in these areas

13. Government will make every effort to provide mobile dispensaries and mobile utility stores in these areas