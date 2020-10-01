Gold rates in Pakistan on October 1

close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
The price of gold per tola in Pakistan has further decreased. Photo: AFP

Gold rates in Pakistan dropped further on Thursday, as it rose in the international marker, according to the Sindh Sarafa Bazaar Jewellers Association.

The price of gold for today is Rs111,700 per tola after its price decreased by Rs100. The price of 10g gold has also declined by Rs85, which means currently it stands at Rs95,765.

According to the Sindh Sarafa Bazaar Jewellers Association, the price of gold at the international market is $1,900 per ounce.

