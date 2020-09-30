Sindh govt imposes mini smart lockdown in Karachi as COVID-19 cases spike

A rickshaw driver looks on as Karachi's shops remain closed during the COVID-19 lockdown. Photo: file

KARACHI: The Sindh government imposed a mini smart lockdown in the city's Manghopir area on Wednesday after as a spike in COVID-19 cases across the metropolis rang alarm bells for the government.



According to a notification released by the Deputy Commissioner Karachi West's office, a Mini Smart Lockdown has been imposed in two areas of Manghopir for two weeks.

The mini smart lockdown has been imposed for a period of two weeks from 12:00 am 01-10-2020 to 15-10-2020 till 07:00 pm, according to the notification.

The areas in Mangophir's Gadap Town include Saima Villas and Samama City, both having a combined population of 4,000 people approximately.

The notification called on authorities to seal the localities and provide logistical support in close coordination with the District Health Officer Karachi West and law enforcement agencies (Police and Rangers).

"The Assistant Commissioner Manghopir is further directed to make implementation plan and enforce the above order in letter and spirit and penalize the violators of SOPs guidelines under the directives of Home Department's order," read the notification.

SOPs during the mini smart lockdown

Following Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) shall be enforced in the areas:

1. Anyone entering or exiting the lockdown areas shall wear a mask

2. Movement of people residing in the lockdown areas shall be strictly restricted

3. Only grocery shops / convenience stores and pharmacies shall be allowed to remain open in these areas during specific timings as specified in the Home Department’s order

4. All other business activities shall strictly remain closed without any exceptions

5. All kind of industrial units falling in the area shall remain closed

6. No home delivery/take away of any sort will be allowed from restaurants, fast food joints

7. Only one person of each household shall be allowed outside for buying food items and medicines by displaying original CNIC to the law enforcement agencies

8. Only one attendant, where extremely necessary, shall be allowed with a person in need of medical care

9. No private / family get-together will be allowed in private homes

10. No joy riding shall be allowed, residents coming out of their houses should have a valid reason to do so

11. Pillion riding shall be strictly banned in these areas

12. All public transport (buses, taxis, rickshaws, Uber, Careem, SWVL, Airlift) is banned to ply on the roads in these areas

13. Government will make every effort to provide mobile dispensaries and mobile utility stores in these areas