OGRA recommends reducing petrol prices in October

A person getting their car's fuel tank filled at a petrol station. — The News/Files

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended reducing the petrol prices in the country from October 1-15, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

OGRA, in its summary to the petroleum division, has suggested a reduction of Rs1.15 per litre in the petrol price during the first 15 days of October.

Meanwhile, the authority has suggested that the prices of light diesel and kerosene oil should be maintained at the same rate and the price of diesel should be slashed by Rs2.

The final decision will be made after the finance ministry consults with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The current price of petrol stands at Rs 103.97 per litre, whereas the per-litre prices of diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel are Rs106.46, Rs65.29, and Rs62.86, respectively.