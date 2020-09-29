NA body lauds armed forces' role in bringing stability to country

Pakistan Army soldiers can be seen marching in the photo. — The News/Files

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Defence praised the Pakistan army's efforts in bringing peace and stability to the country on Tuesday, reported Geo News.



The NA committee, headed by Amjad Ali Khan, visited North Waziristan where they were given a detailed briefing on operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and ongoing intelligence-based operations, the military's media wing said.

"[The] delegation was briefed about [the] socio-economic projects for [uplifting the area]," it said, adding that they appreciated the Pakistan army's efforts in bringing normalcy in the area and paid rich tribute to martyrs for their supreme sacrifices in the line of duty.

"On arrival, the delegation laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha," it added.