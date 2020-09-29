PM Imran Khan appoints Maulana Tahir Ashrafi as special representative for religious harmony

close
Tue Sep 29, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 29, 2020
Maulana Tahir Ashrafi speaks during a press conference. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appointed Maulana Tahir Ashrafi as his special representative on religious harmony, said the Prime Minister's Office.

A notification in this regard was also issued by the PM Office.

"The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi as Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, with immediate effect," read the notification. "The appointment of Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi shall be in honorary capacity."

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi is the chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and the Muttahida Ulema Board.

