BIEK to announce medical, engineering results tomorrow

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi on Sunday said it would announce the results for medical and engineering fields tomorrow (Monday).
According to a statement from the board, the results of pre-medical and pre-engineering groups would be announced at 10:30am.
The results will be uploaded on the board's site (www.biek.edu.pk), the statement said.