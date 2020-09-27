BIEK to announce medical, engineering results tomorrow

The results of pre-medical and pre-engineering would be announced at 10:30am. — The News/Files

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi on Sunday said it would announce the results for medical and engineering fields tomorrow (Monday).



According to a statement from the board, the results of pre-medical and pre-engineering groups would be announced at 10:30am.

The results will be uploaded on the board's site (www.biek.edu.pk), the statement said.