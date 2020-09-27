close
Sun Sep 27, 2020
September 27, 2020

BIEK to announce medical, engineering results tomorrow

Sun, Sep 27, 2020
The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi on Sunday said it would announce the results for medical and engineering fields tomorrow (Monday).

According to a statement from the board, the results of pre-medical and pre-engineering groups would be announced at 10:30am.

The results will be uploaded on the board's site (www.biek.edu.pk), the statement said.

