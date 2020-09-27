close
Sun Sep 27, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 27, 2020

Five including three children attacked by stray dog in Karachi's Clifton

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Sep 27, 2020
The incidence of stray dog bites has increased in the metropolis during the past few months. Photo: The News/File

KARACHI: A stray dog bit five people, including three children, in Clifton's Teen Talwar area on Sunday.

According to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali, three children and two men were bitten by the dog.

The injured have been sent home after being provided medical care, police said, adding that the victims' health is out of danger.

The incidence of stray dog bites has increased in the metropolis during the past few months. In February, 47 incidents of dog bites were reported in different areas of Karachi in a single day.

