Pakistan Coast Guards recovered more than 2,100 kilos of hash stashed in Pasni mountains

The 2,192-kilo stash of contraband was found during an operation by the land- and sea-based troops. Illustration via The News/Original via AFP/Files

KARACHI: More than 2,100 kilogrammes of hash stashed in the mountains near Pasni, south of the Balochistan province, were recovered during a raid by the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG), a spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.



The 2,192-kilo stash of contraband was found during an operation by the land- and sea-based troops, who claimed the drugs were worth millions of rupees.



Pasni, where the hash was hidden, is more than 120 kilometres from Gwadar, the much-touted new port city that offers a new connection to China and the landlocked Afghanistan.

The PCG spokesperson further underlined that the hash was stashed for be smuggled abroad later.