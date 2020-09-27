13 killed, 5 injured as van crashes on Super Highway near Karachi

The mangled remains of the passenger van in which around 20 people were seated. — Geo News

At least 13 people were killed and five others injured after a passenger van crashed near the Super Highway on the outskirts of Karachi.

The speeding van was coming from Hyderabad to Karachi when its tie rod broke as a result of which the van overturned and then caught fire.

According to the Motorway Police, the accident took place near Nooriabad. There were around 20 people seated in the van, out of which 13 were reported dead.

Motorway Police said a one-year-old girl miraculously survived the crash and the van driver was also safe.

According to Saad Edhi of the Edhi Foundation, rescue efforts have been completed. Thirteen bodies have been recovered and five people have been rescued who are in a critical condition.

The driver of the van, in a statement to Motorway Police, said that the bonnet of an oncoming vehicle came out and hit the windscreen of the van. "After the bonnet hit the windscreen, I could not control the car," he said.