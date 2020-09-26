Soldier martyred in unprovoked firing along LoC by Indian troops

"Pakistan army responded befittingly to Indian provocation, causing substantial damage to Indian post in men and material," says ISPR. — The News/Files

RAWALPINDI: Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control's Kotkotera Sector and martyred a soldier, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.



"Pakistan army responded befittingly to Indian provocation, causing substantial damage to Indian post in men and material," the military's media wing said.

"During intense exchange of fire Naik Dil Faraz, 34, and a resident of Village Panjkot Muzaffarabad, embraced [martyrdom] fighting valiantly in the line of duty," it added.



A day earlier, the ISPR had said that Indian troops have committed 2,340 ceasefire violations in 2020.