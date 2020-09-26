close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 26, 2020

Soldier martyred in unprovoked firing along LoC by Indian troops

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 26, 2020
"Pakistan army responded befittingly to Indian provocation, causing substantial damage to Indian post in men and material," says ISPR. — The News/Files

RAWALPINDI:  Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control's Kotkotera Sector and martyred a soldier, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

"Pakistan army responded befittingly to Indian provocation, causing substantial damage to Indian post in men and material," the military's media wing said.

"During intense exchange of fire Naik Dil Faraz, 34, and a resident of Village Panjkot Muzaffarabad, embraced [martyrdom] fighting valiantly in the line of duty," it added.

A day earlier, the ISPR had said that Indian troops have committed 2,340 ceasefire violations  in 2020.

Latest News

More From Pakistan