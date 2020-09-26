Shahwani says Balochistan to ask NCOC to extend primary school closure

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani. — Geo News/Screengrab via The News/Files

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said Saturday that the province will propose to the National Command and Operation Centre to extend the reopening of the provincial primary schools from September 30 to October 15, 2020.



According to Radio Pakistan, Shahwani said that the province reported 427 coronavirus infections in the last 10 days, which was "alarming".

The spokesperson said that committees led by deputy commissioners were formed in all districts to determine the actual extent of the coronavirus's resurgence.

Shahwani said that the province had made wearing masks compulsory, and if a person violates it in schools, they will be fined.



NCOC allows secondary classes to resume Sept 23

On Tuesday, the NCOC allowed the resumption of secondary classes on September 23.

Classes for Grade 9 and up, as well as all universities, have already resumed since September 15.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, said: "We did not see a significant change [in infections] after the educational institutions reopened in the country."