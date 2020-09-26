close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
September 26, 2020

Saleem Mandviwalla tests positive for coronavirus

Sat, Sep 26, 2020
Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla. — Twitter(@SaleemMandvi)/Files 

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla on Saturday contracted COVID-19, as Pakistan eases coronavirus curbs.

Mandviwalla, in a tweet, said: "I have tested positive for COVID-19 and [have] isolated myself at home as per advice by medics."

"I request all friends and family who have recently met me [to] quarantine also. I need your prayers and blessings in this crucial time," he added.

Mandviwalla is the latest among several mainstream politicians to have contracted the virus.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid tested positive and recovered earlier this year.

Pakistan has registered nearly 310,000 coronavirus infections, with 6,451 deaths from the pandemic. 

