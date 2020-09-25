FIA seizes 13kg gold, Rs150m worth of US dollars, other currencies from Karachi flat

the raid was carried out at the indication of a suspect, arrested a couple of days ago over suspicion of involvement in the Hawala-Hundi transactions. The News/illustration

KARACHI: A top official of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday confirmed that at least Rs150 million worth of items, including 13 kilogrammes of gold, as well as US dollars and various other currencies, were recovered during a raid here in the city.

In a statement following the operation carried out at a flat on Karachi's Shaheed-e-Millat Road, the director of the FIA's Karachi wing, Munir Ahmed Shaikh, said the raid was carried out at the indication of a suspect, arrested a couple of days ago over suspicion of involvement in the Hawala-Hundi transactions. A sum worth Rs1 million, as well as $18,000, were also recovered from the detainee.

Shaikh added that more than half a kilogramme of silver and other currencies, including US dollars, were also seized during the raid earlier today.

He mentioned that records of a widespread Hawala-Hundi business were also found on the laptop and mobile phone recovered from the suspect arrested earlier.