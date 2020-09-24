NEPRA approves Rs1.62 per unit hike in power tariff

The hike in power tariff will not be applicable to K-Electric. — APP/File

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved a Rs1.62 per unit hike in power tariff on Thursday owing to fuel adjustments during the second and third quarter of last year's financial year.

If the government approves NEPRA's tariff hike, consumers will have to bear the burden of Rs164.87bn. The decision by the authority was taken in light of requests filed by power distribution companies during the last financial year.

"The Authority has determined a uniform rate of Rs.1.6236/kWh attached as Annex-I with the instant decision, for the allowed amount of quarterly adjustments of Rs.73,065 million pertaining to the 2nd quarter and Rs.91,805 million for the 3rd Quarter of FY 2019-20 (total Rs.164,870 million)," read a press release by NEPRA. "Across each category of consumers of XWDISCOs, based on projected sales for the FY 2017-18, after excluding therefrom the sales to life line consumers, to be recovered in twelve (12) months period.

"Since, through amendment in NEPRA Act, the power to impose surcharges by the Federal Government has been removed, therefore, the Federal Government shall not rationalize the allowed uniform rate of Rs.1.6236/kW}i upwards for any consumer category," read NEPRA's statement.

The decision to hike electricity tariff will not be applicable on K-Electric.