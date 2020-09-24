No PML-N member will meet any representative of military, agency in future: Nawaz

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif says if any such meeting is found to be necessary, it will take place only after the party leadership's approval. — AFP/File

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday reacted to the ISPR's statement on the meetings between army chief General Bajwa and PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair, by prohibiting any future meetings to take place without the party leadership's approval.



"Current events show that certain meetings are kept secret," Nawaz tweeted, "and how other meetings are made public to give off a certain impression."

This game should stop now, tweeted the former prime minister.

"Today, I am issuing directives to my organisation: No member of our party will meet any representative of the military and related agencies," he added.

Nawaz said that if any such meeting was found to be necessary, it will take place only after the party leadership's approval and it be put on the public record.

"If the meeting is indeed necessary, it will not be kept secret," added the former prime minister.