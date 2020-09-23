Pakistan Army inflicts 'substantial damage' as India commits ceasefire violation: ISPR

ISPR says India's ceasefire violations across the LoC have climbed to 2,333 during 2020. Photo: AFP

Pakistan's Armed Forces on Wednesday responded to Indian aggression at the Line of Control (LoC) by inflicting "substantial damage" on India's posts, men and material, said the ISPR.



Sepoy Noor ul Hassan, age 29 years and Sepoy Waseem Ali, age 25 years embraced martyrdom during the intense exchange of fire, added the ISPR.



The military's media wing pointed out that India's ceasefire violations across the LoC have climbed to 2,333 during 2020.

Relations have been tense between the nuclear-armed nations ever since India's attempt to unilaterally annex occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

Since then, India has issued thousands of domiciles to Indian citizens in occupied Kashmir, in an attempt to alter the demographics of the territory.



Pakistan has protested and reiterated its support for the people of occupied Kashmir and called on the world to restrain New Delhi from its atrocities in the region.